Ellen Pompeo opens up about money, power and negotiating salary

Ellen Pompeo candidly discussed financial independence and power dynamics in Hollywood during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 19.

While reflecting on her early struggles, Pompeo emphasized how financial security played a crucial role in shaping her career decisions.

According to Daily Mail, she said, "I became aware at a very early age that people with money had power, and I didn’t have any power as a young woman."

The Grey’s Anatomy star, who made headlines in 2018 for securing a $20 million salary, recalled the challenges of negotiating equal pay, particularly in comparison to her co-star Patrick Dempsey.

Despite his multiple failed TV pilots, Dempsey continued to command a high salary, while Pompeo had to fight for the same recognition.

In regards to this, Pompeo stated, "When you make a lot of money as a woman, let’s face it, you have power," while stressing the importance of using financial success to uplift others.

Moreover, she also reflected on the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, acknowledging the progress made by women in securing their place in Hollywood.