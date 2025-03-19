Gwen Stefani’s ex husband gives rare insights into divorce

Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, just discussed his divorce, a rather rare occurrence.

In a new podcast, the 59-year-old, who has kids Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with Stefani, revealed that 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer helped him “raise” the children.

Rossdale talked quite fondly of his marriage to the No Doubt star, stating on Dinner's on Me podcast, “It was such an exciting time. I was there for a number of years when we were just together, when we got married, we had our first kid there,” referring to his home in Los Angeles.

He continued, “Gwen did a beautiful job on the nursery. That house has fantastic memories. We used to have amazing new year's eve parties every year. We never knew what to do, so it was easier to make the party come to us. Fantastic times.”

“That was right at the height of everything really fun work-wise, it was really a great time for us. So I have a great memory of that house. Beautiful time,” Rossdale concluded.

For the unversed, Rossdale was accused of adultery and it was later reported that he had been involved for three years with Mindy Mann who was their family nanny, a situation that led to the divorce.

However, the two have moved on, with Gwen Stefani being married to country music star, Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale now dating, Xhoana X.