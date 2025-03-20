Jessica Simpson sparks reality TV comeback rumors amid album promotion

Jessica Simpson's fans are speculating that the singer may be returning to reality television after she was spotted with a cameraman in a recent Instagram post.

The pop star-turned-country singer, best known for her early 2000s reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, appeared to be filming behind-the-scenes content while promoting her upcoming album Nashville Canyon.

In the post, a video producer and documentarian, Schuyler Howie, could be seen trailing Simpson, capturing footage of her every move.

This sparked a wave of speculation among her followers, with one fan commenting, "Is that guy lurking behind her filming her new reality TV series?"

Another follower suggested, "Hope she is making Not A Newlywed: Jessica & More Jessica Only."

While Simpson has not confirmed any plans for a reality TV comeback, reports suggest that she may be documenting the making of her new album as part of a possible docu-series, as per Daily Mail.

The singer has been working on her first album in 15 years, describing it as deeply personal and inspired by her recent split from husband Eric Johnson.

She has teased the project as her "gritty" comeback, with themes of heartbreak and self-discovery, as per the publication.

Simpson has been recording in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Los Angeles’ Henson Recording Studios, working with industry veterans such as JD McPherson and John Osborne.

She recently shared on social media, "Music makes you un-become to become, and through this process my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs."

As per the outlet, the speculation about a new reality series came two decades after Newlyweds made Simpson a household name.

The show, which aired from 2003 to 2005, chronicled her marriage with then-husband Nick Lachey and became a pop culture phenomenon.