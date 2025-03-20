Justin Baldoni's lawyer claps back at Ryan Reynold's dismissal request

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has broken his silence on Ryan Reynold’s request to dismiss the defamation lawsuit.

On December 31, Baldoni filed the $ 400 million defamation lawsuit against his It Ends With Us’ co-star, Blake Lively, and her husband.

"Mr. Reynolds was a key player in the scheme," he said in his statement, as per People outlet.

Freedman continued that the Deadpool actor’s "fingerprints have been all over this smear campaign against Justin and the Wayfarer team since day one."

"Mr. Reynolds now attempts to reduce plainly cognizable claims to 'hurt feelings,' sending a clear message that bullying is acceptable."

"After lighting a match, Mr. Reynolds now seeks to run from the flames. It won’t work. The Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him are real, and they are serious.”

Referring to Reynold’s joke about the legal drama on Saturday Night Live’s 50 anniversary, the lawyer said, “Mr. Reynolds can appear on as many sketch shows as he wants.”

“And feebly try to make light of his current situation, but we will not stop until he is held accountable for his actions," Freedman added before signing off.