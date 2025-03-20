Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts

Kris Jenner has been hilariously exposed by her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian for buying fake gifts.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner momager once gifted her and her siblings fake Chanel watches.

While speaking to Kris on FaceTime call, the Lemme founder reminded her about the Christmas she gave them the questionable accessories.

"You said that they were stolen off of a truck," Kourtney reminded Kris. "Kathie Lee Gifford told you that they were hot off a truck and that they were real."

The reality TV star recalled the whole incident, saying, "Year one of our show, my mom gave us all these Chanel — ‘Chanel’ — watches for Christmas. And they just slowly started chipping and the diamonds would fall out and we were like, 'Mom, these watches, if these are real, that’s crazy.'"

"Then she’s like, ‘I bought them from a truck,'" Kourtney Kardashian added.

However, Kris Jenner revealed during the episode that she doesn't remember if the accessories were really fake, but admitted, "pleading the fifth."