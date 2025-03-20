 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts

Kris Jenner buys her children 'stolen' Chanel watches on Christmas

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying fake gifts
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts

Kris Jenner has been hilariously exposed by her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian for buying fake gifts.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner momager once gifted her and her siblings fake Chanel watches.

While speaking to Kris on FaceTime call, the Lemme founder reminded her about the Christmas she gave them the questionable accessories.

"You said that they were stolen off of a truck," Kourtney reminded Kris. "Kathie Lee Gifford told you that they were hot off a truck and that they were real."

The reality TV star recalled the whole incident, saying, "Year one of our show, my mom gave us all these Chanel — ‘Chanel’ — watches for Christmas. And they just slowly started chipping and the diamonds would fall out and we were like, 'Mom, these watches, if these are real, that’s crazy.'"

"Then she’s like, ‘I bought them from a truck,'" Kourtney Kardashian added.

However, Kris Jenner revealed during the episode that she doesn't remember if the accessories were really fake, but admitted, "pleading the fifth."

Kanye West makes shocking claims about Kim Kardashian kids
Kanye West makes shocking claims about Kim Kardashian kids
Kate Middleton takes unexpected stance on Meghan Markle's Netflix series
Kate Middleton takes unexpected stance on Meghan Markle's Netflix series
Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa
Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa
Demi Moore melts hearts with sweet gesture for Bruce Willis
Demi Moore melts hearts with sweet gesture for Bruce Willis
Sofia Vergara not eager to find new husband soon: Source
Sofia Vergara not eager to find new husband soon: Source
Justin Baldoni's lawyer claps back at Ryan Reynold's dismissal request
Justin Baldoni's lawyer claps back at Ryan Reynold's dismissal request
Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert
Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert
Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source
Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source