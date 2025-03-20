Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison

 
Mikey Madison won her first ever Oscar at age 25 earlier in March, 2025

March 20, 2025

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are reportedly in rival suitors to cast Mikey Madison following her Oscar win.

Recently, a source candidly discussed with Touch magazine that the A-list actors wanted to work with the Anora actress.

“Mikey is the It Girl right now,” the source began by saying. “There’s a full-on bidding war brewing over who will sign her for her next movie and Tom and Brad are leading the charge.”

The Mission Impossible actor “is always looking for the top talent to cast in his films or collaborate with, and he thinks Mikey’s the whole package,” the insider continued.

Moreover, they revealed that Cruise is predictably “very hyped up and pushing for meeting with her to talk about how they can team up.”

Meanwhile, “Brad’s just as eager to sign her up and it’s safe to say he’s in a much stronger position because of his company Plan B,” the insiders told the publication.

Referring to the options for the Hollywood actress, they said that Pitt has “access to many different movies, so she’s going to have a lot on the table to choose from if she goes that direction.”

“It’s no surprise they’re butting heads over Mikey… She is the hottest talent in town right now and they both see her as the prize,” the source concluded.

