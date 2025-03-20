Katie Price claps back at critics over her dazzling smile

Katie Price has finally addressed her dazzling white teeth after leaving many stunned with her new look.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 19, the 46-year-old singer, media personality, and model talked about her appearance, assuring that she had not gotten her teeth done again.

Notably, this happened after she was seen leaving a tanning salon in Brighton, showing off her very white teeth. Some people claimed she looked different.

Clearing the air on her Story, Price quipped, “Well, the topic of this week is all about my teeth – not my weight. Everyone says my teeth are too big for me. But I can assure you I haven't had a new set of teeth."

“It might be because my lips are thinner because I haven't put anything in them. I dunno - do they look too big? They look the same to me. But you know people will find anything to pick on with me,” the Endless Love hitmaker added.

“The best thing is I'm happy and that's all that matters,” she concluded by saying.

Notably, sharing her new look on Tuesday, the Cherish crooner also added a caption to her now-expired picture that read, “Quick dash to Waitrose for some cake tins, oh, and a dog treat haha average Monday evening.”

It is pertinent to mention that Katie Price has had many procedures over the years, including a rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, veneers, lip fillers, and Botox.