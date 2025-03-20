Real reason Harrison Ford ditched films for TV shows revealed

Harrison Ford has turned to TV shows with '1923' and 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford has pivoted to TV shows after disappointing film ventures in his senior years.

Ford’s last appearance on the silver screen was in the recently-released Captain America: Brave New World, which failed to draw audiences to cinemas after becoming the worst-reviewed Marvel movie ever.

Before that, Ford reprised his role as the titular Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which received mixed reviews and lost Disney an estimated $143 million.

However, the 82-year-old has since turned to TV shows and has garnered praise for his role as Parkinson's-stricken therapist Dr. Paul Rhode in Shrinking and Jacob Dutton in Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Both shows have high ratings and viewership.

A source has shared insight on the Star Wars actor’s transition to TV, telling Radar Online: “For nearly 50 years, Harrison saw himself as a film star – you didn't see him on TV. But at his age, he's now left with reprising old roles or acting in comic book movies, which neither he nor audiences seem to care much about.

"In contrast, with TV he's being offered great roles with depth. He was getting sick of not being box office gold, and he's actually happier with TV now," they added.

"Television has become a great landing place for Harrison, and he's grateful. He now knows that he doesn't need to put himself out there in big-budget films and risk getting bashed when they bomb. Audiences are eating him up as a TV star," they concluded of Harrison Ford’s foray into TV.