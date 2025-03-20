 
Geo News

Real reason Harrison Ford ditched films for TV shows revealed

Harrison Ford has turned to TV shows with '1923' and 'Shrinking'

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Harrison Ford has turned to TV shows with 1923 and Shrinking
Harrison Ford has turned to TV shows with '1923' and 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford has pivoted to TV shows after disappointing film ventures in his senior years.

Ford’s last appearance on the silver screen was in the recently-released Captain America: Brave New World, which failed to draw audiences to cinemas after becoming the worst-reviewed Marvel movie ever.

Before that, Ford reprised his role as the titular Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which received mixed reviews and lost Disney an estimated $143 million.

However, the 82-year-old has since turned to TV shows and has garnered praise for his role as Parkinson's-stricken therapist Dr. Paul Rhode in Shrinking and Jacob Dutton in Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Both shows have high ratings and viewership.

A source has shared insight on the Star Wars actor’s transition to TV, telling Radar Online: “For nearly 50 years, Harrison saw himself as a film star – you didn't see him on TV. But at his age, he's now left with reprising old roles or acting in comic book movies, which neither he nor audiences seem to care much about.

"In contrast, with TV he's being offered great roles with depth. He was getting sick of not being box office gold, and he's actually happier with TV now," they added.

"Television has become a great landing place for Harrison, and he's grateful. He now knows that he doesn't need to put himself out there in big-budget films and risk getting bashed when they bomb. Audiences are eating him up as a TV star," they concluded of Harrison Ford’s foray into TV.

Katie Price claps back at critics over her dazzling smile
Katie Price claps back at critics over her dazzling smile
Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life
Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about her intimate life
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift's party
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turned 'mortified' at Taylor Swift's party
Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child
Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in rival suitor to cast Mikey Madison
Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event video
Royal family backs Duchess Sophie as she leads major event
Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren
Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts
Kourtney Kardashian exposes Kris Jenner for buying 'fake' gifts