Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer announces exit

Frank Ferrer has remained associated with the iconic Guns N’ Roses for the past two decades

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Frank Ferrer just announced his exit!

The renowned drummer has left the legendary rock band after serving it for almost 20 years, marking the end of his journey as the group’s longest-tenured drummer.

Taking to their official Instagram, Guns N’ Roses announced Ferrer’s departure through a statement uploaded on the social media platform.

“Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer,” the statement on behalf of the November Rain hitmakers read.

It continued, “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

Recalling the drummer’s journey, the band members penned, “Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.”

Gun N’ Roses, the band which is now comprised of musicians, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, plus Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Melissa Reese, captioned the announcement, “Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years.”

