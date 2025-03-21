Hilaria Baldwin sets the record straight on red carpet moment

Earlier, Hilaria Baldwin snapped back at her husband, Alec Baldwin, for interrupting her while she was giving an interview for Extra.



This awkward moment at the opening party of Planet Hollywood Times Square sparked various reactions on social media.

Now, the yoga guru has set the record straight in the latest video on Instagram.

In the clip, the couple humorously addressed their controversy by lip-syncing the interview audio during which they discussed their reality show, The Baldwins.

"That is called, what's the word of the day?" the mum-of-seven asked at the end of the audio.

"Manterrupting," the Rust star responded. To which Hilaria said, “Manterrupting. Which could be a positive, it could be a negative, or it could be a–?

"A correctile dysfunction," the Mission Impossible star chimed in.

"Yes, correctile dysfunction," she continued. "The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time. So now that we cleared all of that up, give me a kiss."

"1. It runs in the family 2. Marriage 3. Manteruppting 4. Correctile dysfunction #marriagegoals," Hilaria concluded.