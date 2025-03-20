Prince Harry told to leave US over 'dislike' for President Donald Trump

Prince Harry has been urged to leave the United States if he dislikes the country and its president Donald Trump.

Conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation, which has been demanding that Harry’s visa documents be made public, has urged the Duke of Sussex to leave the U.S.

The visa row began after Harry published his memoir Spare in early 2023 and revealed that he used drugs like cocaine and marijuana before he immigrated to the U.S.

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security officials shared highly redacted records with District Judge Carl Nichols. However, the foundation’s lawyer, Samuel Dewey, argued that there was a "mismatch" between the DHS and State Department files.

"If he'd say I used drugs or was in on a diplomatic visa, that would be in the DHS files,” he explained.

"Then you wouldn't have this situation where the judge says I don't have the full story. That's what we read from these documents," he continued.

He also slammed the Duke, saying, "He's in a country he clearly hates.”

“He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home,” he added.