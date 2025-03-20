Selena Gomez reveals true feelings ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me’ release

Selena Gomez has shared her true feelings ahead of the release of her new song, Younger and Hotter Than Me.

Taking to her Instagram handle on March 20, the 32-year-old singer revealed why the upcoming track is “special” to her and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

“Through the creation of I Said I Love You First, benny and I got to explore so many sides of ourselves as individual people and as a couple,” penned Selena alonside a photograph from the upcoming new song.

“I love the Sunset Blvd side which is fun, carefree and boldly in love, and I equally love the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us. You can hear that side in Younger and Hotter Than Me,” continued the Calm Down hitmaker.

“It’s a special song for both of us, and the music video will be out tonight with the album,” added Selena.

For those unversed, Selena and Benny’s new album, I Said I Love You First, will be released on tomorrow, March 21, 2025.