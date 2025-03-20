Anna Faris expresses gratitude for son Jack's grounded nature: Source

Anna Faris recently shared her appreciation for her 12-year-old son, Jack, describing him as "down-to-earth" despite growing up in Hollywood.

In an interview with People, Faris spoke about her close bond with Jack, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

In regards to this, Faris said, "I feel so lucky," while expressing gratitude for her son's solid upbringing.

She also revealed their playful traditions, including biannual trips where Jack gets to pick an activity, such as visiting Disneyland or the San Diego Zoo.

Moreover, Faris and Pratt, who divorced in 2017 after eight years of marriage, have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Both have since remarried, Faris to cinematographer Michael Barrett and Pratt to Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares three children.

Despite their split, Faris has previously spoken about her hope to foster a blended family dynamic, aiming for shared holiday celebrations and mutual support, as per the publication.

Additionally, she shared in a 2019 podcast interview, "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," while emphasizing her commitment to co-parenting with kindness and respect.