Kensington Palace breaks with tradition as it shares Prince William's new video

The Kensington Palace on Friday shared a video of Prince William meeting Estonian President Alar Karis hours after the royal arrived in the country on a two-day official visit.

"A pleasure to meet the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and recognise the strong historic link between our countries. Thank you for the warm welcome," said the caption that accompanied the video.

The video shows the Prince of Wales being accorded a warm welcom by his host before he is led into a meeting with the president.

The video was made in slo-mo to create to create a dramatic impact keeping in view the nature of William's visit which came after Donald Trump said other NATO nations had to contribute more to Europe's security or he would not defend them.

This filmmaking technique is rarely used by the Kensington Palace in videos featuring William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Last month, British media reported that Baltic states were unhappy not to have been invited to a summit in London to discuss Ukraine.

The Estonian visit, the first to the Baltic state by King Charles' eldest son, is not the first such symbolic mission undertaken by William. Two years ago, the prince visited British soldiers in Poland who were involved in providing support to Ukraine.

The latest trip is overtly for William to visit the British army's Mercian Regiment, of which he is the Colonel-in-Chief, who are based there.



