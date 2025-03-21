 
Geo News

Karlie Kloss stuns in first public appearance post third pregnancy announcement

Karlie Kloss turned heads with maternity style in her first public appearance since announcing baby number three

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Karlie Kloss stuns in first public appearance post third pregnancy announcement

Karlie Kloss made a striking return to the public eye after revealing she’s expecting her third child with billionaire husband Joshua Kushner. 

The Project Runway host stepped out in Paris on Wednesday, effortlessly blending maternity style with high fashion.

According to Daily Mail, Kloss was dressed in an unbuttoned black monk jacket that accentuated her growing baby bump, and she paired the look with low-rise denim, dark designer shades, and a sleek black leather handbag, exuding laid-back elegance. 

Her outing followed a subtle show of support from sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who liked Kloss’ pregnancy announcement, quelling rumors of tension between them.

Additionally, the fashion world joined in celebrating the news, with celebrities like Lauren Sánchez, Yolanda Hadid, Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian showering Kloss with congratulatory messages.

Kloss, already a mother to sons Levi and Elijah, continues to balance her modeling career with her tech-focused initiative, Kode With Klossy. 

Furthermore, she and Kushner, who tied the knot in 2018, are now preparing to welcome their newest addition.

Jonathan Majors gushed over Meagan Good ahead of secret nuptials
Jonathan Majors gushed over Meagan Good ahead of secret nuptials
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's marriage on the rocks?
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's marriage on the rocks?
Kim Kardashian reminisces first marriage amid nasty feud with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reminisces first marriage amid nasty feud with Kanye West
Jenny Slate declines to comment on ‘It Ends With Us' controversy: Report
Jenny Slate declines to comment on ‘It Ends With Us' controversy: Report
Kim Kardashian 'fears' Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'fears' Kanye West
Rob Lowe spills on his eagerness to become grandfather
Rob Lowe spills on his eagerness to become grandfather
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco talk ‘insecurity' as Justin, Hailey Bieber copy them
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco talk ‘insecurity' as Justin, Hailey Bieber copy them
Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot 'resemblance' leaves fans marveling video
Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot 'resemblance' leaves fans marveling