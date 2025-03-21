Karlie Kloss stuns in first public appearance post third pregnancy announcement

Karlie Kloss made a striking return to the public eye after revealing she’s expecting her third child with billionaire husband Joshua Kushner.

The Project Runway host stepped out in Paris on Wednesday, effortlessly blending maternity style with high fashion.

According to Daily Mail, Kloss was dressed in an unbuttoned black monk jacket that accentuated her growing baby bump, and she paired the look with low-rise denim, dark designer shades, and a sleek black leather handbag, exuding laid-back elegance.

Her outing followed a subtle show of support from sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who liked Kloss’ pregnancy announcement, quelling rumors of tension between them.

Additionally, the fashion world joined in celebrating the news, with celebrities like Lauren Sánchez, Yolanda Hadid, Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian showering Kloss with congratulatory messages.

Kloss, already a mother to sons Levi and Elijah, continues to balance her modeling career with her tech-focused initiative, Kode With Klossy.

Furthermore, she and Kushner, who tied the knot in 2018, are now preparing to welcome their newest addition.