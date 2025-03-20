Kim Kardashian 'fears' Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been facing a difficult situation in dealing with the father of her kids, Kanye West.



The pair's row over parenting came to a head, and the Skims mogul is reportedly planning to take back joint custody from Ye.

However, sources told the U.S. Sun that she was terrified of the scale to which the Donda rapper could go if provoked.



"She's terrified of Kanye and what he's capable of doing, especially when provoked," the tipster tattled.

Reports previously said the 44-year-old has been keeping her ex-husband at arm’s length following his shocking posts.

But the mum-of-seven's first priority is the safety of her kids, and insiders said she has in the past put a security team and nannies around them when they go to their dad’s house.

However, recent events have raised questions, and the source said, "Is it even safe for the kids to be around Kanye when he’s making himself a target? That’s what she’s got to think about.”

The insider also gave insight into how Kim deals with delicate matters one step at a time.

"Behind the scenes, there's been a lot building up to this point - Kim has played it carefully so far, everything is legally by the book, and they've taken such a cautious approach ensuring that Kanye has shared custody, so he's never been able to lash out."

"Kim lives in fear of Kanye, because she knows what he's capable of - she's never wanted to risk that but she is desperate to protect the kids from it all," the source continued.

"She wants to make sure they can't appear on stage with him, that they can't be featured on songs with Diddy - all of that. They barely ever appear on the TV show anymore," the insider concluded.