Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's marriage on the rocks?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage may be on shaken up for THIS reason

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage is under stress from the months of long-distance they have to do for the sake of work.

Keith and Nicole, who’ve been going strong since 2006, believe that the long distance won’t trouble their marriage, but an insider says, "It definitely will!"

"Keith and Nicole have an arrangement where they are incredibly supportive of each other but also give each other enough space to go after their latest professional projects," the mole told Radar Online.

This comes as Keith is set to film his music show The Road, where he and fellow country musician Blake Shelton will travel around the country to find the next big music star. At the same time, the Perfect Couple star will be filming the new Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles in Los Angeles.

"Nicole has promised to do her best to try and get away to see Keith while he's filming, but it's not guaranteed and they're both fine with that," the source said.

"What works for them doesn't work for all couples, but they're extremely trusting people who understand what goes into each other's professional work," the mole explained.

While the Big Little Lies star has recently starred in many TV shows shot in different countries, the couple stay connected by talking "morning and night,"

"They are very big on having good communication. They never let things slide or avoid issues," the source noted.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.