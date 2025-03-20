Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner come face to face in reality TV battle

Feuding former Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner are both planning reality TV shows

Victoria Beckham and old pal Geri Horner have come face to face as they both prepare to release docuseries about their lives.

Ex-Spice Girl Horner is in talks to make a show about her life and it's making Posh Spice feel like Geri is trying to "assert who is the posher" Spice Girl.

Horner, 52, has arrived at her own "lady of the manor" status after completing a journey to being the wife of an F1 team boss via glamour modeling and singing, while Beckham is now part of a $500million global brand with husband David, 49.

A source told Radar Online: "The drama between Geri and Vic is exploding! There’s definitely a fierce rivalry brewing as Geri has been inching into Vic's territory, sparking all kinds of tension.”

"Vic can’t shake the feeling that Geri is always trying to outshine her, and you can just feel the competitive vibes,” continued the mole.

"But Geri insists she’s on her own journey, flaunting her ambitions and claiming her show will be a cut above Vic's, all while aiming for that sophisticated image. But Vice sees reality TV as her territory now,"

The mole said Geri’s show “will be more about Geri trying to cement herself as the real Posh."

Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner's feud goes back to 1998, when the latter suddenly left the band Spice Girls. The duo reportedly didn't get along and each consider themself the boss of the band.