Anna Faris' son stuns her with his strength after their home is destroyed

The Scary Movie actress is mom to son Jack, 12, whom she shares with Chris Pratt

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Anna Faris appreciated her son Jack, who responsibly handled the situation after their home was destroyed during the recent LA fires.

The Mom alum praised her 12-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt, in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

"He’s handled the situation with the fires well," the 48-year-old actress gushed, "I really appreciate that."

In a recent interview with People, Faris talked about her bond with her son Jack, saying that she feels fortunate for her son's solid upbringing despite growing up in Hollywood.

"I feel so lucky," Faris admitted. "He's always had such a solid anchor."

"I don't know where, being a kid in Hollywood, he got that," she continued.

The actress further expressed her gratitude for his son's responsible behavior.

"I don't know how he got so down-to-earth, but I'm really grateful," the proud mom added.

It is pertinent to mention that Faris and the Marvel, who tied the knot in 2009, star parted ways in 2017, and finalized their divorce in 2018.

