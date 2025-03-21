 
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy gets emotional after revisiting memories

The influencer and the 'One Direction' alum had been dating for two years before his untimely death

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Liam Payne's girlfriend got emotional after finding an outfit from a wedding she attended with the One Direction alum.

The model took to her TikTok account on Thursday to share that she finally gathered some courage to look into the boxes of her things from her last few weeks with Liam.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer-songwriter passed away after falling from a multi-story building in Argentina in October at the age of 31.

Cassidy, who had been dating Payne for two years when he died, was with Payne until two days before his death.

While going through her stuff she discovered a yellow dress and a pair of white stilettos which reminded her of the good memories she had with Payne at a wedding in August while she wore the dress.

"I've had these boxes sitting down here in my basement for probably three or four months now," she began, "I have just been absolutely dreading opening up these boxes and going through these things because they're just like the things I had in the last couple of months and weeks with Liam."

Cassidy broke down in tears while looking at the dress, "And um... [chokes up] I open this box - I'm really trying to pull it together right now - and I found this dress."

"This dress actually brings me so much peace and comfort because the memory that me and Liam had in this dress was a memory I will never forget," Cassidy noted, "We went to this beautiful wedding and it was my very first wedding I've ever attended."

"Oh my god, we just had the best time... We were just dancing all night, walking around this venue, exploring, and I just can't even believe I didn't throw these out. And I'm so glad I didn't," she recalled.

