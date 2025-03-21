 
Implications of Prince Harry's ‘lies' on visa papers come to light amid mass deportations

The implications of lies on Prince Harry’s visa paperwork comes to light

Web Desk
March 21, 2025

A conversation about Prince Harry’s potential deportation has started now that a heavily redacted version of his immigration file has been made public by Judge Carl Nichols.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security shared the document offered redactions under the requirement of the judge appointed by Donald Trump.

According to RadarOnline his executive order states, “The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents… those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025.”

Following its release people like the Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, Greg Swenson came forward to reveal what the Prince has in store for him, should he have lied.

For those unversed US law dictates that no person ‘abusing’ drugs or with an addiction may enter the United States until it’s in remission.

Thus, Mr Swenson noted, “if Harry is here illegally it would be hypocritical for him to get special treatment given the mass deportations occurring now.”

So the “smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the U.S, avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily.”

