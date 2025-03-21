Benny Blanco admits Selena Gomez turned him into true Swiftie

Benny Blanco admitted that he wasn’t a 'true Swiftie' until his fiancee Selena Gomez got him hooked on Taylor Swift's music.

In a recent appearance of the couple on Hot Ones, the producer revealed that his fiancee turned him into a dedicated fan of Swift.

"She did get me into [Swift's music]," Blanco said.

"I honestly didn’t know... before we started dating like obviously, I was aware of like Taylor Swift’s music but I wasn’t like a true Swiftie until I was with [Gomez] — no, I didn’t know," the 37-year-old songwriter mentioned.

"And now I’ll be like, 'Put that song on. How’s that one go again?' And like we’re in the car, and I'm like, 'Wow I’m just, like, singing Taylor Swift songs from like 10 years ago, and [I] feel free,'" Blanco added.

"They’re timeless," Gomez chimed in. "What can I say?"

The couple are all set to release their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.