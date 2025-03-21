Natalie Portman finally finds new love after Benjamin Millepied divorce.

Natalie Portman has found love again following her "tough" divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

On February 27, the 43-year-old actress was spotted strolling the streets of Paris with French singer Tanguy Destable.

Addressing the Black Swan star's new relationship, the insider told Life & Style magazine, "Natalie is very excited about this new romance."

“She’s got her confidence back in a big way,” added the source. “Natalie went through hell during her divorce, but she’s ready to love again and start over.”

For those unversed, Natalie finalized her divorce from Benjamin in February 2024 after 11 years of marriage.

The exes share two kids - son Aleph and daughter Amalia.