Sydney Sweeney teams up with Oscar-nominated writer for major project

Sydney Sweeney is set to produce and star in a major project.

As reported by THR, Sweeney will produce and star in a new thriller based on a short story that first gained attention on Reddit.

The actress will adapt I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl So I Could Rob Her Family, a viral tale written by English teacher Joe Cote.

The story follows a young woman who arrives at a house, claiming to be their daughter who went missing ten years ago. However, she soon realizes that she has made a terrible mistake.

Notably, the film is described as a Gone Girl-style psychological thriller.

Sweeney will produce the project under her company, Fifty-Fifty Films. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth, has been secured to write the script. Roth is famously known for his work in Forrest Gump and Dune. The director for the film has still not been announced.

Sydney Sweeney, known for bringing films like Anyone But You and Immaculate to the screen, is also working on The Housemaid, a psychological thriller, and a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.

Moreover, she is also filming the third season of Euphoria and is set to portray Kim Novak in the upcoming drama Scandalous!