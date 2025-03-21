Naomi Watts discloses David Lynch's final creative plan before his death

Naomi Watts, who found her breakthrough role under David Lynch’s direction, recently revealed that the acclaimed filmmaker was eager to return to work before his passing.

Conversing with the Los Angeles Times after Lynch’s death at 78 in January this year, the 56-year-old British actress talked about the last time she saw him during lunch with Laura Dern in late November.

Watts recalled, “We had a beautiful lunch at his house. I knew he’d been unwell but he was in great spirits. He wanted to go back to work — Laura and I were like, ‘You can do it! You could work from the trailer.’ He was not, in any way, done. I could see the creative spirit alive in him.”

Expressing his grief over the Twin Peaks creator’s passing, she noted that his loss was “so deeply, deeply upsetting.”

For the unversed, Lynch succumbed to cardiac arrest, while chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was listed as an underlying cause.

Notably, the King Kong actress got her big break in Lynch’s 2001 movie, a neo-noir mystery, Mulholland Drive.

It is pertinent to mention that after working in his 2002 short web film series Rabbits, Naomi Watts also appeared in his 2006 movie Inland Empire and his 2017 showtime series Twin Peaks: The Return, which became his last project.