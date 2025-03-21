'Sister Wives' Meri Brown exposes Kody’s mishandling of Coyote Pass sale

Meri Brown is ready to take legal action, revealing she is “mad” at her ex-husband Kody Brown over the handling of the alleged Coyote Pass sale.

On Thursday, March 20, a new trailer for Sister Wives showed what is coming in the second half of season 19, giving a look at Meri and Kody’s disagreement about the Flagstaff, Arizona, property.

Notably, the fight over Coyote Pass has been a big issue between them in past seasons of the TLC show.

In the trailer, Janelle can be heard saying in her confessional, “As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can't fully move on.”

In a separate clip, the 54-year-old Meri quips, “Janelle, I'm so mad. I'm gonna have to get some lawyers involved.”

“There's a few things that I will fight for, and this is one of them. There's so many people that are like, ‘She was a liar. She was manipulating,’” she then states in a voiceover.

Following her insights, the trailer also includes Kody and Robyn Brown’s confessionals and their reactions to Meri fighting for her part of the Arizona property.

Kody articulates, “I'm not trying to rip you off, Meri,” while Robyn claims, “I always had Meri's back, even when people were plotting against her, ignoring her.”

However, Meri responds in her own confessional, asserting that she and Robyn had a “bond” that she is “now questioning,” adding, “Why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me?”

For the unversed, Meri was Kody’s first wife, whom she separated from in December 2022 after 32 years of marriage.

Their divorce happened just days after Kody and his second wife, Janelle, announced their separation.

Kody, whose third wife, Christine, left him in November 2021, is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn. They had a spiritual marriage in 2010 and a legal marriage in 2014.

Prior to their divorce, they bought the land in 2018 so their families could live close together. However, Kody owns most of the Coyote Pass land, as his name is on all four plots and his former wives, Meri and Janelle, each own a smaller part.

It is pertinent to mention that Christine was also the owner of land, but she sold her share of the land back to Kody in August 2022 after their separation.

The second part of Sister Wives season 19 is set to return on Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.