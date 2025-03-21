Prince Harry Meghan suffer setback after royal ally makes unexpected move

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are seen by many as natural allies of Prince Harry who lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

Prince Andrew lost his royal and military privileges due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and he is no longer seen performing royal duties.

If the British tabloid media reports are to be believed, King Charles and Princess William don't want Prince Andrew anywhere near his current royal residence.

His daughters naturally see this treatment of their father as unfair and they are drawn to Harry for he has publicly criticized the royal family for failing to protect him and his wife from the media.

He has also accused the royals of leaking information about him and his wife to the media.

Eugenie was the first member of the British royal family who visited Meghan and Harry in California after their departure from the United Kingdom.

But her appearance on the upcoming podcast launched by Prince Harry's former girlfriend is set to raise many eyebrows

Cressida Bonas's podcast "Lessons From Our Mothers" will feature people like Kate Winslet and Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie.

Cressida Bonas, a British actress and dancer, gained significant media attention due to her romantic relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, from 2012 to 2014.

As an actress, Bonas has appeared in various stage productions, including a 2014 performance in the play "There's a Monster in the Lake" at the Haymarket Theatre.

She has also modeled for several brands and appeared in various fashion publications