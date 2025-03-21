Kelly Clarkson sparks concern after cryptic message

Kelly Clarkson just added a hint of sadness to a milestone she achieved.

As she marked the 1000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the TV personality and singer visibly became emotional.

Even though she expressed sincere gratitude towards her fans and viewers, she also got a little personal in her message.

The Because of You singer admitted that she has faced "a lot of ups and downs personally," and then went on to add a rather cryptic statement.

"I've lost, alone, a lot," she added, but did not mention what she was referring to.

Her life has significantly changed over the course of these past years since September 2019 when she made her TV show debut.

Clarkson then announced her separation for ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage and welcoming two children together.

Even though she concluded her speech by telling audiences that "It's okay," and thanking everyone, this comes after a noticeable two-week absence from the show on her behalf due to a "personal matter."