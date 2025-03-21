Brad Pitt behind Angelina Jolie's Oscar snub?

Angelina Jolie is furious over her Oscar snub

Angelina Jolie is raging over her Oscar snub and reportedly blames ex-husband Brad Pitt for rallying Hollywood against her.

Jolie is especially enraged by the fact that Pamela Anderson is being appreciated left and right for her performance in The Last Showgirl, while her own acting as opera singer Maria Callas in biopic Maria is being ignored.

"Right from the first showing at the Venice Film Festival last summer, buzz flew that she was going to win the Oscar – so to not even get a nomination is incredibly suspect," a source told Radar Online.

"She has no doubt that Brad bad-mouthed her all over town and twisted things to make himself the victim,” the tipster claimed.

“As far as she's concerned, getting frozen out of the Oscars is proof that his calculated attack has worked. She's burning with rage,” they added.

The Salt star is particularly angry Baywatch star Pamela’s recent rise in Hollywood.

"Angelina has nothing personally against Pamela, but she finds it pretty bizarre that someone known more for their bra size than acting chops is the darling of the season," the insider explained.

"As far as Angelina's concerned, it smacks of some sort of calculated campaign against her – and she's pointing the finger straight at Brad," they added.

Angelina Jolie was nominated for Golden Globe, and won a Gotham award for her performance in Maria.