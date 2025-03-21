Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces isolation ahead of federal trial: Report

With less than two months until his federal trial in New York, Sean "Diddy" Combs finds himself increasingly isolated from his former Hollywood allies.

Once a dominant figure in the music industry, the disgraced Bad Boy mogul has been largely abandoned by his high-profile friends, except for one.

In a recent episode of The Trial of Diddy podcast by Daily Mail, legal analyst Lou Shapiro highlighted Combs' ongoing association with Kanye West as evidence of his growing isolation.

West, who has faced criticism for racially charged remarks and controversial fashion choices, recently recorded a phone call with Combs from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In the leaked conversation, Combs praised West and encouraged him to continue making music, saying, "We gonna have years and decades to fight these motherf******. Right now, enjoy your life."

According to Daily Mail, though the call is unlikely to be used as trial evidence, experts suggest it reflects Combs’ diminishing support network in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, other A-list figures, including Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, have distanced themselves from Combs, particularly after both were named in a civil lawsuit involving allegations of sexual assault against a minor.

As per the publication, Carter’s legal team has denied any personal involvement, emphasizing that his connection to Combs was strictly professional.

Additionally, Kristina Khorram, a former chief of staff at Combs Enterprises and once considered one of his closest confidantes, has publicly denied any involvement in the allegations against him.

Moreover, Khorram issued a statement calling accusations against her "false and damaging."

Federal prosecutors allege Combs was involved in human trafficking, with at least three women expected to testify against him.

Among them is reportedly Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, whose 2016 assault by Combs was captured in a widely circulated surveillance video.