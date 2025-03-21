Drew Barrymore gets real about the pain of non-traditional parenting

Drew Barrymore has opened up about the heartbreak of raising her daughters in a non-traditional family.

The 50-year-old actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, March 21, where she talked with Moon Zappa about her new book, which is about becoming a parent without having clear guidance.

While discussing family, the Scream actress shared that she is raising her two daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Barrymore asked, "Do you think that we also are so determined to be these capable moms, these accountable, these trustworthy... and did you beat yourself up about every little thing along the way?"

After listening to her question, Zappa responded by saying “yes," and then the mother of two went on to express her own feelings.

"Everything to me was very devastating and took me a long time to recover from if it wasn't in the traditional family dynamic that I swore I would do for my family because I did not grow up that way," Barrymore articulated.

She also remembered feeling jealous of kids whose parents were more involved when they talked about lack of stability at home.

"It's weird stuff like that. It's soup when you're sick. I remember all the kids at school would go into the office to call their parents when they were sick and I could never get a hold of anybody," the Ever After star noted.

"And I was so jealous of those kids who would call and be like, 'Mom, Dad, come pick me up.' I just would sit there and be like, 'What's that like?’” she admitted.

For the unversed, Drew Barrymore tied the knot with Will Kopelman on June 2, 2012, at their residence in Montecito, California.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair, who share two children, parted ways in 2016 after four years of marriage.