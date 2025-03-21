Meghan Markle blasted over 'obvious' attempt to remain linked with royalty

Meghan Markle is receiving criticism over including her monogram, which features a crown, in a letter she wrote to an influencer.

Influencer Amanda Hirsch raised concerns that Meghan would face backlash over her show With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex responded with a handwritten letter that read: "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be. This is the fun part - let's enjoy it".

She signed off with: "As ever, Meghan."

Now, she’s facing criticism over using a crown in her monogram despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020 and moving to America.

Veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "Meghan’s letter which attempts to show off her skills at calligraphy, involves her drawing her monogram in a letter to an influencer who has been critical of her cookery series With Love, Meghan.”

He explained: “Normally, no one would object. However, it was the ruthless way Meghan and Harry trashed the royal family for money and yet so obviously value links with royalty that is hypocritical."

He remarked: "If Meghan actually writes to all of those who have panned her show, she'd be at it for ages!”

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season.

"Whether it deserves to is quite another matter," remarked Fitzwilliams.