 
Geo News

Meghan Markle blasted over 'obvious' attempt to remain linked with royalty

Meghan Markle is facing criticism over her recent move

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Meghan Markle blasted over 'obvious' attempt to remain linked with royalty

Meghan Markle is receiving criticism over including her monogram, which features a crown, in a letter she wrote to an influencer.

Influencer Amanda Hirsch raised concerns that Meghan would face backlash over her show With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex responded with a handwritten letter that read: "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be. This is the fun part - let's enjoy it".

She signed off with: "As ever, Meghan."

Now, she’s facing criticism over using a crown in her monogram despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020 and moving to America.

Veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "Meghan’s letter which attempts to show off her skills at calligraphy, involves her drawing her monogram in a letter to an influencer who has been critical of her cookery series With Love, Meghan.”

He explained: “Normally, no one would object. However, it was the ruthless way Meghan and Harry trashed the royal family for money and yet so obviously value links with royalty that is hypocritical."

He remarked: "If Meghan actually writes to all of those who have panned her show, she'd be at it for ages!”

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season.

"Whether it deserves to is quite another matter," remarked Fitzwilliams. 

Prince William mentions Princess Charlotte as he is given friendship band
Prince William mentions Princess Charlotte as he is given friendship band
Jennifer Lopez' 'Yellowstone cowboy' plans revealed post split from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez' 'Yellowstone cowboy' plans revealed post split from Ben Affleck
Michelle Monaghan did THIS every week for 'White Lotus' role
Michelle Monaghan did THIS every week for 'White Lotus' role
Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracy Anderson mock Meghan Markle with 'My Actual Kitchen' remark video
Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracy Anderson mock Meghan Markle with 'My Actual Kitchen' remark
Meghan Markle's handwritten note unmasks her 'carefully constructed' persona
Meghan Markle's handwritten note unmasks her 'carefully constructed' persona
Inside Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's reclusive lifestyle that led to 'mysterious end'
Inside Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's reclusive lifestyle that led to 'mysterious end'
Brad Pitt behind Angelina Jolie's Oscar snub?
Brad Pitt behind Angelina Jolie's Oscar snub?
Guns N' Roses announce replacement for ex-drummer Frank Ferrer
Guns N' Roses announce replacement for ex-drummer Frank Ferrer