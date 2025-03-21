 
Elizabeth Olsen shares sweet insight into marriage with Robbie Arnett

March 21, 2025

Elizabeth Olsen has an unconventional favorite topic to talk about with husband Robbie Arnett.

Olsen and her her The Assessment costar Alicia Vikander sat down for for a People in 10 segment to promote the film.

The Marvel actress noted that "people talk about separating work and life and whatever.”

But, "to us, the thing we love most is talking about stories," she said.

"Talking about work is talking about why we do it, what's a good way to crack it. It's my favorite thing to talk about — I mean, one of my favorite things to talk about, with my husband. So I endlessly enjoy it," the WandaVision star added.

Vikander, who married Michael Fassbender in 2017, chimed in, saying, "I think having somebody who understands and really gets the passion that you have, it's wonderful to have those talks," the Firebrand actress said, adding, “that are very sincere about things that you are trying to figure out."

"It's wonderful, the kind of conversations you can have when you show him something that you're really passionate about," the Oscar-winning actress noted. 

