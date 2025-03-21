 
Nina Dobrez reveals the question she keeps getting asked

Nina Dobrev got engaged to Shaun White in October 2024

March 21, 2025

Nina Dobrev, famed for her role in The Vampire Diaries, has shared some insights into her relationship with fiance Shaun White.

The star, who got engaged to former snowboarder Shaun in October 2024, shared the most asked question.

Speaking with People Magazine, Nina revealed how often she has been asked about wedding plans,

She said, "Literally the day of. The first day. I think when we got off, when we told Shaun's mom, the first thing she asked is, ‘When's the wedding?'" adding, "We were like, ‘Literally, it just happened. We have no idea.'"

It is worth mentioning that this comes after The Out-Laws actress revealed her true feelings about being engaged in an interview with Vogue.

Recalling the surprising moment when Shaun proposed to her, Nina said, "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him." While admitting that she doesn’t remember anything that happened next, Nina said, “He said all the right things.”

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White started dating in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2020.

