Meghan, UK royals roasted by 'online store'

A satirical website poking fun at Meghan Markle's lifestyle and public image has gaining traction after it was promoted by the Duchess of Sussex's critics online.

Montecitominimalist.com uses humor and irony to critique and mock the Duchess of Sussex's image and brand.

Some people, however, believe that it's an actual online store that showcases a curated selection of minimalist-inspired content.

Without mentioning Meghan, the website takes aim at the Duchess and the British royal family as it clearly mentions royal titles like prince and princess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently drew media attention after the Duchess of Sussex Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" was released and later the former actress announced to her own brand "As Ever".

Her show has received mixed reactions in the US and the UK, with most of the media organizations criticizing the royal's work.



