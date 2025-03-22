Meghan Markle teases 'sweet treat' after rare Princess Lilibet photo

Meghan Markle has shared another glimpse into her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram handle of As Ever and shared a mouthwatering image of a berry cake.

In the caption, Meghan wrote, "A berry sweet treat indeed."

The photo showed the Duchess elegantly drizzling syrup over cake topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Previously, Meghan celebrated first day of springs, sharing a photo of her daughter, Princess Lilibet on her personal Instagram handle. The photo showcased, Lilibet's hands holding a basket of strawberries in the family's Montecito garden.

“Cheers to the first day of spring!” Meghan, wife of Prince Harry wrote in the caption.

It is worth mentioning that this comes just days after Meghan released her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Moreover, with Meghan teasing raspberry preserves, honey and edible flower "sprinkles" via As Ever, fans wonder if a new baked good line is on the way.

Besides Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also share a son named Prince Archie.