Nina Dobrev shares fiance Shaun White’s mom’s surprising question after proposal

Nina Dobrev is no stranger to questions about her wedding, and even her future mother-in-law, couldn’t resist asking one.

In a recent chat with People, the 36-year-old actress shared that her fiancé Shaun White's mom, Cathy White, was the very first person who started asking questions about their wedding plan “literally the day of” their engagement.

“The first day. I think when we got off, when we told Shaun's mom [of the proposal], the first thing she asked [was], ‘When's the wedding?’ We were like, ‘Literally, it just happened. We have no idea,’ ” she told the outlet.

While updating on her wedding plans the Vampire Diaries alum revealed that she and the Olympic Skier, who got engaged five months ago, are in no rush to get married as they want to cherish their engagement phase.

“You spend so much of your life having a boyfriend and then hopefully the second half of your life having a husband, the fiancé period is so short. You should really enjoy it,” the actress noted

“I don't want to rush it,” she added.