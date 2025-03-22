Chrissy Teigen takes on banker role 18 years after briefcase model debut

Chrissy Teigen is all set to return to Deal or No Deal after 18 years.

The model, who first made her briefcase model debut in the American reality competition series in the 2000s, will take on the banker role for Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale, per NBC.

“It was an honor to be asked to come back,” Teigen told People in a recent chat.

The mom of four went on to say, "It felt like a fever dream to me when we were shooting it [Deal or No Deal]. Sometimes I try to find clips and they're hard to find, and I tell people and they're like, ‘We don't remember you.’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, I got demoted real fast.'"

"But I loved the experience. I loved all the women. To come back so many years later in this fashion is just unreal,” she added.

Recalling her first time on the show, Teigen revealed she was " so scared."

“I was a nervous little girl when I did this before,” she admitted. “I just didn't have that kind of confidence yet. And I saw all these women, they just oozed confidence. I was just so nervous every single day, but this is fun to be in a position of power.”

The show's finale is all set to air on Tuesday, March 25