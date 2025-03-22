J-Hope takes memory of BTS to stage

J-Hope just delighted his fans by staying true to his roots.

The 31-year-old K-pop superstar, known as one of the members of the global sensation band, BTS, rocked a red leather attire and rhinestones along with a matching mic stand for his performance.

He achieved a milestone with this performance at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, selling out the venue, which made him the second band member to do so after his bandmate Suga, in 2023.

Standing alone in the middle of the stage, despite performing solo, the artist still introduced himself as "j-hope of BTS" and then called the approximately 18,000 fans in attendance as "Army," which is BTS’ fanbase’s name.

The entirety of his performance saw J-Hope pay tribute to his roots, both with BTS as well as even before that, that is, back when he was winning as a street dancing teen.

Additionally, J-Hope also gave his fans a vision to look forward to and that is, of the groundbreaking band being set to reunite after they complete their mandatory military service for South Korea, in June.

J-Hope performed a string of songs, such as tracks from his first solo album, Jack in the Box as well as from his 2018 mixtape Hope World, and Hope on the Street Vol. 1, which he released while being enlisted in 2024.

He also amused his fans with a medley of BTS songs that included MIC Drop, Trivia: Just Dance, Silver Spoon and Ego.