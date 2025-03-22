Jennifer Coolidge opens up on most painful experience in romantic relationships

Jennifer Coolidge can relate to her character Ruth from 'Riff Raff'

Jennifer Coolidge can relate to a painful experience in the film, which is the painful experience of her Riff Raff character Ruth.

The crime comedy follows Ed Harris’s character Vincent as his peaceful life with wife Sandy (Gabrielle Union) is turned upside down when his criminal family decides to get back in touch with him. Coolidge’s character Ruth shares son Rocco (Lewis Pullman) with Vincent.

When asked about a “good for her” moment Ruth experiences in the film, The White Lotus actress told Deadline: “I can sort of add my own personal experience to it, like I can really, really relate. It’s just really difficult in this lifetime when you’re into somebody and you’re just madly in love with them, and it goes so well for such a long time and then it’s just incredibly strange when they’re not into it anymore.”

She reflected: “It’s so painful when they’re not having any of the emotions that you’re feeling. When people move on and the other person has not moved on at all, I think it’s one of the most painful things that can happen in your lifetime.”

“And I think it takes years to get over sometimes, just years and years, because a lot of the time, not only do you really love that person, but you don’t expect it all to end. And then of course, you know, he picks a younger woman, and that doesn’t feel very good. And he’s really into her and he’s moved on, and he feels nothing for her, for me. … You can spend a decade wondering what you did wrong and why they don’t like you anymore,” added A Cinderella Story star.