Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has been issued a strong warning regarding her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Warning for Meghan comes from royal expert Jennie Bond.

Speaking to the OK!, per Daily Express, Jennie warned that the duchess will have to "bear the brunt" over what could be a "sad" situation for Archie and Lilibet, in the future.

Archie and Lilibet have barely set foot in Britain, last returning in 2022 with their parents to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Jennie said that the royal children will likely be "innately curious about their heritage and background" and that will create a "sad" predicament.

The royal expert said: "When your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them.

"Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them.”

She continued, "How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that."