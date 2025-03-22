Meghan Markle likely to reunite with King Charles, Kate Middleton for Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle is expected to reunite with her in-laws including King Charles and Kate Middleton in the future for her children Archie and Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed this while speaking to the OK!, per the Daily Express.

The royal expert said that the duchess will undoubtedly want "the best for her children" and sparked hope that in the future, the two sides could end up being "more united".

Jennie said: "I'm sure that, like Harry, she [Meghan[ wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background.

"I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart.”

The royal expert continued, "This is not the children's fault or responsibility so let's hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals."

Archie and Lilibet will likely be "innately curious about their heritage and background" and that will create a "sad" predicament, Jennie added.