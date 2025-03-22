King Charles joins global movement with major announcement

Buckingham Palace makes huge announcement ahead of major event

King Charles has joined a global movement with huge announcement on Saturday.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family made major announcement in support of the global environmental initiative.

On March 22, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Windsor Castle will switch off their lights tonight at 8:30 PM in support of Earth Hour.

For those unaware, Earth Hour, organized by WWF, is an annual event encouraging people worldwide to turn off their lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness about climate change and sustainability.

The announcement read, "At 8.30pm tonight the lights at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle will be switched off in support of @wwf_uk's #EarthHour an initiative to raise awareness of environmental issues."

"Join us for 60 minutes and give an hour for Earth. #BiggestHourforEarth," it concluded.

King Charles has long been an advocate for environmental issues, promoting sustainability and climate action.

Notably, other major landmarks in the UK and the world are also expected to participate in the event.