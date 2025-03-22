Beyonce's dad breaks silence on Kanye West's 'personal attack' on his grandkids

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, has issued a stern warning to Kanye West after he attacked his daughter and son-in-law, Jay-Z's youngest kids.

Earlier this week, the Gold Digger rapper took aim at his grandchildren, Rumi and Sir, questioning their mental capacity in a disturbing post shared on X.

Commenting on Kanye's post, Beyonce's dad told TMZ on Friday that the personal attacks on his family would inevitably lead to professional consequences.

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” he said.

Mathew, who managed Beyonce's career for a decade and a half, added, “I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health.”

Last month, Kanye revealed that he has bipolar disorder.