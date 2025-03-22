 
Justin Bieber opens up on 'anger issues' and 'people pleasing'

Justin Bieber is continuing to share his self reflection with fans

March 22, 2025

Justin Bieber is opening up and publicly doing some self-reflection.

In a post shared on March 22, Bieber wrote, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh."


Sharing photos alongside the message, Justin shared a close-up selfie of himself wearing a hoodie and a throwback image of himself as a child.

The Baby hitmaker also shared a photo of a baby, presumably his son Jack Blues, lying on a blanket.

In another post, he shared his thoughts on people-pleasing, writing, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”

“Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”


Earlier in the day, he took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of his wife Hailey’s lengthy post from 2019, where she wrote about becoming more vulnerable and self-acceptance.

"Still relevant boo," Justin wrote over it.

Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram posts feature the singer making music, which likely means that fans can expect new music from the singer. 

