Michelle Monaghan on how she bonds with teen daughter

Michelle Monaghan is a fan of her 16-year-old daughter's makeup skills.

The actress, 48, was at an NYC event celebrating her as U Beauty's first-ever brand ambassador when a conversation with the press shifted to her makeup.

"She does makeup beautifully," the White Lotus star said of her teenage daughter Willow, per People Magazine.

"She's very, very talented. And so if I have an event or something, I will sit down and she does my makeup."

Monaghan revealed that makeup for the mother-daughter duo brings them closer besides being of assistance.

"Getting to be that close to her face and having her look at me so intensely and being so present with me, I could almost cry," she told the publication.

The Best of Me star shared that she was in awe when her own mom asked the actress to do her makeup for a wedding.

"I was like, 'Wow, I'm asking Willow to do my makeup. My mom's asking me to do her makeup.' It's such an intimate, lovely experience," Monaghan shared, calling it a "full-circle moment."

The actress shares Willow and a 10-year-old son Tommy with her husband Peter White.