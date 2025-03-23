 
Prince Harry's biggest concern about UK return exposed: 'always a risk'

Prince Harry shares two children Archie and Lilibet with Meghan Markle

March 23, 2025

A former royal butler has disclosed Prince Harry’s biggest fear about returning to Britain amid rift with the royal family.

The Daily Express quoted King Charles former butler Grant Harrold as saying Prince Harry’s biggest concern regarding return to Britain is an attack on his family because of his love-hate relationship with the British public.

Harrold says: "I think Harry’s biggest concern about returning is anyone trying to attack him or his family because there is a love-hate relationship between him and the British public.

"He will be worried about that relationship, there is always a risk and that will always be in the back of his mind. This is potentially the biggest reason he won’t return but I think it’s also to do with his family. As he hasn’t got the protection here I’m sure it’s part of the reason he doesn’t want to return and he is worried about any assassination attempts on him or his family."

The royal butler’s remarks came after Harry has lost a High Court challenge against the government over his security when in the UK.

