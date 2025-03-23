Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry

Kate Middleton has reportedly changed her tactics when it come to her husband and his relationship with his only brother.

Well placed insiders have just stepped forward with insights into why Kate’s changed her tactics with Prince William when it comes to his brother Prince Harry.

The source weighed in on everything during their interview with Heat World and explained, “There was a time when Kate thought that some distance might help ease the tension between William and Harry but if anything, it’s made things worse.”

So for now “She’s not pushing hard, but she is quietly encouraging William to soften his heart towards his brother and to keep an open mind.”

This update has come despite the fact that “she hasn’t made a whole lot of headway with him, as he’s still very reluctant to trust Harry and Meghan. But Kate feels they ought to set a good example for their own kids, which is another reason she’s being so dogged about this.”