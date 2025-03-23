Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours come under the scanner

Lately, there have been rumours that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have become an item.

However, a source denied these claims, telling People that the duo "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

But, a celebrity matchmaker, Alessandra Conti, told Fox News Digital, "Since his devastating and public split with Katie, he has kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life."

"However, his new relationship with Ana De Armas could be his big comeback into being in a celebrity power couple."

She continued, "As a matchmaker in Beverly Hills for nearly 13 years, it is clear that Tom was gravely affected by the public nature of his relationship with Katie and was gun-shy and incredibly private with any other potential romances since the split back in 2012."

So, the expert claimed that if the Top Gun star was spotted in public with the actress, something might be cooking, though an insider close to the star told People that the pair had been working on an upcoming project.

"The fact that he was seen publicly with Ana is a huge deal," Alessandra added. "My celebrity clients know exactly how to keep their love lives under wraps if that is their desire."

"So, this is a clear indicator that he is feeling secure about the potential of this romance, though sources are saying that it is merely because they are in a film together."

"Even if they are simply working together, as a celebrity matchmaker, I believe this couple is incredibly compatible for a number of reasons and do think that this could be a lasting Hollywood match if they give it a chance to blossom," she concluded.