Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth

Prince William, heir to British throne, is reportedly reshaping royal protocol with a new approach to overseas trips as he prepares to become a different monarch as compared to his father King Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a report by the Times, Prince William is opting for shorter, more impactful trips rather than traditional lengthy royal visits.

The future king spent less than two days on the ground before returning home for the weekend with his family on his recent trip to Estonia.

The insider said, "What you saw last week is a short, impactful trip that showcased an important issue. It's a model you're likely to see more of."

The report further says Prince William's short approach to international visits marks a significant departure from royal tradition upheld by his father and grandmother.

While, King Charles first major overseas trip after his cancer diagnosis, lasted for 11 days.

Earlier, Prince William said, “Proud to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, as they take over from the Royal Dragoon Guards in Estonia for Operation CABRIT. Their work, alongside our Estonian partners and NATO allies, strengthens the defence of Europe’s eastern flank.

“For many, this is a return to Operation CABRIT, bringing vital experience and resilience to the mission. Grateful to our Estonian hosts and all who make this deployment possible, including families and support staff.”



